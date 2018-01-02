Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho told what to do with Paul Pogba – Manchester Evening News
|
Manchester Evening News
|
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho told what to do with Paul Pogba
Manchester Evening News
Man Utd beat Everton 2-0 and Paul Pogba was Man of the Match in a more advanced role. Share; Comments. By. Anthony Jepson. 19:00, 2 JAN 2018. Sport. Video Loading. Video Unavailable. Click to playTap to play. The video will start in 8Cancel. Play now …
On Pogba, Scholes was right to speak out and Mourinho correct to defend
EPL: Some managers have friends who help with fixtures – Mourinho
Jose Mourinho vs the Class of '92 – everything they've ever said as the Manchester United boss comes under fire
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!