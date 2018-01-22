 Manchester United sign Sanchez from Arsenal in swap deal for Mkhitaryan | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manchester United sign Sanchez from Arsenal in swap deal for Mkhitaryan

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United have signed Chile forward Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in a deal that involves midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving to the London club, the Premier League clubs said on Monday. The 29-year-old Sanchez, who was out of contract at Arsenal at the end of the season joined the Old Trafford club after local rivals Manchester City pulled out of the running. British media reported that Sanchez, who will wear the club’s iconic No.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.