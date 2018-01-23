Manchester United to commemorate 60th anniversary of Munich air disaster
Manchester United Football Club will pay its respects to all the victims of the Munich air disaster with a commemoration at Old Trafford to mark the 60th anniversary of the tragedy. A statement on the club’s website, www.manutd.
