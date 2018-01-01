Manchester United’s Martial and Lingard hit the high notes at Everton – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Manchester United's Martial and Lingard hit the high notes at Everton
The Guardian
Manchester United's Anthony Martial curls in the opener against Everton. Photograph: Jacob King/Mercury Press/Rex/Shutterstock. Premier League. Manchester United's Martial and Lingard hit the high notes at Everton. Supported by. NBC Premier League 2017 …
Everton vs Manchester United: Five things we learned from the visitors' 2-0 victory at Goodison Park
EPL table: Manchester United move back into second place after win at Everton
Manchester United's Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Scholes criticism
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!