Mangope: gone but not forgotten – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Mangope: gone but not forgotten
Citizen
Former Bophuthatswana president Lucas Manyane Mangope will always be remembered in his home village of Motswedi near Zeerust in the North West as a God-fearing leader, local villagers said on Saturday. “He is gone but not forgotten. We will always …
Mahumapelo calls on SA to emulate Mangope
PICS: Former homeland leader #LucasMangope laid to rest
Former Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Mangope buried
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!