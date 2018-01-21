Manhunt for 7 Kwabenya police station escapees begin – Citifmonline
|
Citifmonline
|
Manhunt for 7 Kwabenya police station escapees begin
Citifmonline
The Police have begun a manhunt for some seven suspects who were freed from police custody by a group of armed robbers on Sunday dawn. The armed robbers set the inmates who were in cells at the Kwabenya Police District Headquarters free after shooting …
Inmates freed, police officer dead in Kwabenya police station gang attack
Cop killed in daring attack on Kwabenya police station
Robbers Free Cell Inmates At Kwabenya As They Open Fire On Policeman On Duty
