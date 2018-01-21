 Manhunt for 7 Kwabenya police station escapees begin – Citifmonline | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Manhunt for 7 Kwabenya police station escapees begin – Citifmonline

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Citifmonline

Manhunt for 7 Kwabenya police station escapees begin
Citifmonline
The Police have begun a manhunt for some seven suspects who were freed from police custody by a group of armed robbers on Sunday dawn. The armed robbers set the inmates who were in cells at the Kwabenya Police District Headquarters free after shooting
Inmates freed, police officer dead in Kwabenya police station gang attackMyjoyonline.com
Cop killed in daring attack on Kwabenya police stationGhanaWeb
Robbers Free Cell Inmates At Kwabenya As They Open Fire On Policeman On DutyModern Ghana (press release) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.