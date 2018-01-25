Many Nigerians still jobless – NASS tells Buhari govt

The National Assembly has advised the Buhari government to tackle youth unemployment in the country. Chairman Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity, Sen. Suleiman Nasif and his House of Representatives counterpart, Hon. Ezenwa Onyebuchi, spoke when Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, presentated the 2018 budget of the ministry. The committees urged […]

