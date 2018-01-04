MAPOLY lecturers suspend strike – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
MAPOLY lecturers suspend strike
Members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) Abeokuta Chapter, on Wednesday suspended their strike, which is now over three months old. The suspension was announced by the chapter's Chairman, Mr Kola …
