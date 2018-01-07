 Maritime 2018: Infrastructure Upgrade, Security, Funds Top Need | Nigeria Today
Maritime 2018: Infrastructure Upgrade, Security, Funds Top Need

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Business

Expectations abound from the government and major players in the nation’s maritime sector on the need to ensure efficient infrastructure development such as good access road, deployment of scanners at seaports among others as the year begins. YUSUF BABALOLA examins the underling issues. Stakeholders’ expectations were not met in the nation’s maritime sector in 2017, […]

The post Maritime 2018: Infrastructure Upgrade, Security, Funds Top Need appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

