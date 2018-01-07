Maritime 2018: Infrastructure Upgrade, Security, Funds Top Need
Expectations abound from the government and major players in the nation’s maritime sector on the need to ensure efficient infrastructure development such as good access road, deployment of scanners at seaports among others as the year begins. YUSUF BABALOLA examins the underling issues. Stakeholders’ expectations were not met in the nation’s maritime sector in 2017, […]
The post Maritime 2018: Infrastructure Upgrade, Security, Funds Top Need appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!