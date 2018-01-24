Maritime, sure source of growing Nigeria’s economy, says AAMA Chairman
Chairman of the Association of African Maritime Administration, (AAMA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside has stated that the maritime sector is crucial to the growth and development of the African economy. The AAMA Chairman who stated this when the Secretary General of the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA), Ambassador Alain Michel Luvambano, paid him […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!