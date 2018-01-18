Mark Cuban’s NBA Team Mavericks to Sell Tickets for Bitcoin “Next Season”

The NBA has hundreds of millions of fans all over the world, and at least some of them will soon be exposed to the mainstream use of cryptocurrency for payments for the first time. This is thanks to one famous team owner that now promises that bitcoin can be used to buy tickets starting the following season.

Also Read: Businessman Outright Buys Two Electric Power Stations to Do Bitcoin Mining in Russia

Bitcoin Steps Up to the NBA Court

Famous American entrepreneur, businessman and investor Mark Cuban has announced that bitcoin users can soon buy tickets to National Basketball Association (NBA) games directly from his team. Asked on social media when will it be possible to purchase tickets for the Dallas Mavericks (Mavs), which he owns, Cuban simply answered “Next season.”

And this doesn’t look like just a empty boast on Twitter from the billionaire TV personality. When asked to confirm he explained to Bloomberg that the statement is “True. And we will be taking Ether as well. As far as tokens, we will be taking tokens originated by companies we have business relationships.” Cuban further said that: “Some people want to buy products in krypto to prove a point. We are happy to make it easy for them. And for Existing Mavs fans who prefer to spend krypto currency we are happy to make it easy for them.”

From Shark to Bear to Bull

Other than being the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Cuban is probably best known for his role as one of the “sharks” on the reality television series, Shark Tank, where investors listen to new product pitches and decide whether to invest or not on the spot.

Cuban took an interest in bitcoin a few years ago, but initially as a reluctant critic. Back in 2014 he said “I haven’t invested in Bitcoin yet — I go up and down on it,” on the set of TV show. Later on that year he explained that he believed that bitcoin was “great as an encryption technology,” but thought its future was doomed as central banks will not allow it to grow.

During the great rally of 2017 Cuban seemed to have grown fonder of the cryptocurrency, first just telling his many fans to follow bitcoin news. By October he stated in “Mark Cuban’s Guide to Getting Rich,” that “If you’re a true adventurer and you really want to throw the Hail Mary, you might take 10 percent [of your savings] and put it in bitcoin or ethereum — But, if you do that, you’ve got to pretend you’ve already lost your money.”

How long do fans have to wait until the entire NBA starts accepting bitcoin? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

Images courtesy of Shutterstock.

Do you like to research and read about Bitcoin technology? Check out Bitcoin.com’s Wiki page for an in-depth look at Bitcoin’s innovative technology and interesting history.

The post Mark Cuban’s NBA Team Mavericks to Sell Tickets for Bitcoin “Next Season” appeared first on Bitcoin News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

