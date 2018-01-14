Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5 million after pay gap controversy – Rappler
|
Rappler
|
Mark Wahlberg donates $1.5 million after pay gap controversy
Rappler
DONATION. Mark Walhberg announces he donating $ 1.5 million dollars in Michelle Williams' name, following a backlash on the news he was paid a big amount to re-shoot scenes for 'All The Money In The World.' Screengrab from Instagram/@markwalhberg. NEW …
Michelle Williams: Mark Wahlberg's donation after pay gap controversy 'isn't about me'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!