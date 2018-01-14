Marketers canvass total deregulation of petroleum downstream sector

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) have called for the total deregulation of the downstream sub-sector of the country’s oil and gas industry. The marketers under the aegis of IPMAN and DAPPMA told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos that this was against the backdrop of fuel hike and frequent scarcity in the country. They said that the deregulation of the sub-sector was the only panacea that could bring an end to the perennial problems inhibiting the smooth operations of the sub-sector such as the lingering fuel scarcity and the payment of petroleum subsidies.

