 Marketers Resume Loading Of Petrol In Lagos | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has resumed petrol supply to major reception facilities in Lagos just as queues which resurfaced in the state at the weekend continues to grow,  pushing cost of services especially transportation fares up. Confirming this in an interview with LEADERSHIP, Mr. Alamu Ayo, chairman Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria […]

