Marketers reveals why fuel price must be increased from N145 per litre

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Petroleum marketers on Tuesday revealed why they can no longer sell fuel at N145 per litre. Chairman of Depot and Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Dapo Abiodun said marketers could no longer import Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol at the control price of N145 per litre. Abiodun made the disclosure while addressing State […]

