Markus Jooste’s Exclusive Val De Vie Plot Is Up For Sale

It’s the Cape’s most exclusive estate – so much so that when houses and apartments found in Paarl’s Val de Vie Estate hit the market, they go for anywhere between R3 million and R50 million.

Now, there’s a vacant plot up for sale for a casual R15 million.

It currently belongs to former Steinhoff CEO, Markus Jooste and, once owned by you, will “enable you to take advantage of the safety and security in the Val de Vie community,” reports IOL.

But that’s not all.

Residents have access to several sports facilities such as a health club, tennis and squash courts, bike trails and membership at the Pearl Valley golf club. You will also gain access to the Val de Vie restaurant and, when you want to play polo, there is always space for you.

Yay, the stuff dreams are made of.

Let’s just hope Markus is more popular with his neighbours here than he is in Hermanus.

A brochure promoting the Gentleman’s Estates development sums it up:

“Steeped in luxury, set amidst nature, this magnificent farmland of 2.94 hectares is the space you will have the freedom and pleasure of calling ‘home’. Keep your own horses, cultivate vineyards, olive groves or organic vegetables – this property offers you an opportunity of a lifetime – a farm lifestyle within a greater, secure estate.

You better hurry; it has been reported that there has been “overwhelming” interest since the plot has been put up for sale.

But before you get too excited over a mere plot, there are a few things you should know about the security estate that forms part of 13 Gentleman’s Estates developments:

The Gentleman’s Estate plots originally costed between R7.5 million to R9.95 million, and range in size from 1.2ha to 3.5ha.

Living in Val de Vie does come with some rules though. For instance, there are restrictions to what type of animals or outbuildings are allowed on a Gentleman’s Estate. Pigs are entirely forbidden while poultry is allowed, purely for the owner’s own use. Reptiles of all sorts are also forbidden on the estate.

Commercial aviaries or commercial workshops are banned and growing tunnels are prohibited.

Unfortunately, if you enjoy commuting via helicopter you will be not be allowed to have a helicopter pad on the Gentleman’s Estate.

Oh, so you’re allowed horses but not pigs? Speciesists.

[source:iol]

