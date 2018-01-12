Marriott apologises to China over Tibet and Taiwan error – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Marriott apologises to China over Tibet and Taiwan error
The Guardian
Woman walks past a Marriott hotel in Hangzhou. China's internet watchdog said the hotel chain had 'seriously violated national laws and hurt the feelings of Chinese people'. Photograph: China Stringer Network/Reuters. China. Marriott apologises to …
China cracks down on foreign companies calling Taiwan, other parts of China countries
China asks foreign firms to respect sovereignty after Marriott gaffe
China Rebukes Zara, Delta for Calling Taiwan 'Country'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!