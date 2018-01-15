 Martin Amidu going to battle with principalities in government – Asiedu Nketia – GhanaWeb | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Martin Amidu going to battle with principalities in government – Asiedu Nketia – GhanaWeb

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


GhanaWeb

Martin Amidu going to battle with principalities in government – Asiedu Nketia
GhanaWeb
General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is urging the Independent Special Prosecutor to fortify himself for the task ahead. He revealed that, Martin Amidu will be dealing with principalities and
Can Martin Amidu justify Akufo-Addo's faith in him?Myjoyonline.com
Martin Amidu: Puzzle Of Neutrality?Modern Ghana (press release) (blog)
9 people who should be scared by Martin Amidu's nomination as Special ProsecutorYEN.COM.GH
GhanaCrusader (press release)
all 18 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.