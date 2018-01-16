 Martins Luther King daughter educates Trump on Africa | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Martins Luther King daughter educates Trump on Africa

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

Children of the late civil rights icon, Dr Martin Luther King Jr. decried the disparaging remarks allegedly made by U.S.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.