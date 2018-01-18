Masari increases corps members’ welfare package by 200 percent
The Katsina State Government has increased the welfare budget for National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to the state by about 200 per cent. Alhaji Aminu Ibrahim, the chairman of NYSC Katsina State Governing Board, disclosed this on Thursday at the formal opening ceremony of the 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream orientation course in Katsina. […]
