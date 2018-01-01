Masari Refunds N75m WAEC /NECO Fees To 6,000 Candidates

ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has approved the refund of N750 million examination fees of no fewer than 6000 candidates that scored over four credits in last May/June senior secondary school certificate examination in the state owned institutions. The chairman of the screening and refunding committee, Haruna Muhammad Tukur, who disclosed […]

The post Masari Refunds N75m WAEC /NECO Fees To 6,000 Candidates appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

