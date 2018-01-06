Mason Holgate Deletes His Twitter Account After Homophobic Tweets Are Discovered

Mason Holgate appears to have deleted his Twitter account amid accusations he made homophobic tweets in the past.

Mason Holgate is embroiled in an alleged racism row following a bust-up with Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino last night.

However, according to The Sun, the 21-year-old has decided to delete his Twitter account after social media users allegedly discovered homophobic posts made from his account.

The report highlights three posts – two which were made in 2012 and another in 2013 – which were sent to people known to Holgate

.They appear to show the verified account @MasonHolgateee, which has belonged to the 21-year-old, making gay slurs at people he apparently knows.

One was made in 2013, with the other two in 2012 when the Premier League star was still at school.

In 2016, then Burnley striker Andre Gray was banned for four matches by the FA after homophobic tweets he made in 2012 were uncovered.

The Watford star made a grovelling public apology pleading for forgiveness and claimed he had changed as a person since the tweets were written.

The post Mason Holgate Deletes His Twitter Account After Homophobic Tweets Are Discovered appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

