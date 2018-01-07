 Mass sack: Kaduna teachers begin indefinite strike Jan. 8 | Nigeria Today
Mass sack: Kaduna teachers begin indefinite strike Jan. 8

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

The Kaduna State Wing of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), has directed its member to commence indefinite strike on Monday, Jan. 8, over the sack of 21,780 public primary school teachers in the state. This is contained in a notice of strike dated Jan.

