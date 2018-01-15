Massive diamond recovered from Lesotho mine – Vanguard
Vanguard
Massive diamond recovered from Lesotho mine
A 910 carat diamond was found in the small Southern Africa nation of Lesotho, the fifth-largest gem-quality diamond ever found, diamond miner Gem Diamonds Limited said in a statement on Monday. “Gem Diamonds Limited is pleased to announce the recovery …
