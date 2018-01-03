Massive protests in Benue against Fulani herdsmen killings (Photos)

No fewer than 50 persons have been killed in fresh attacks on Benue communities by suspected Fulani herdsmen after they invaded parts of the Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of the state on New Year’s Day. The attacks, which spilled over to Tuesday, came on the heels of the implementation of the anti-open grazing […]

