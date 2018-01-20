MASSOB, IPOB Warn Herdsmen To Steer Off S’East, S’South – To Deploy 10,000 Men

In the wake of the ongoing killings and attacks by Fulani herdsmen in parts of the country, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have warned herdsmen to steer clear from the South-East and South-South states.

The pro-Biafra groups warned that they would be forced to resist the herdsmen should they fail to comply to their cautionary words.

In separate statements made available to newsmen in reaction to the recent Benue killings on Thursday, both MASSOB and IPOB declared their resolve to ensure the protection of lives and properties of the people of the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones of the country.

The MASSOB leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, told newsmen in Owerri that the movement would do all it can to protect the lives and properties of the people since the federal and state governments had shown their inability to protect the citizens from the previous herdsmen attacks.

Speaking via one of his deputies, Mr. Emmanuel Omenka, the MASSOB Leader said the group had finalised arrangements to deploy over 10,000 Biafran security operatives to secure the South- East against the ceaseless attacks by the Fulani herdsmen.

He said, “MASSOB is ready and would not fold its hands to see the Fulani herdsmen invade, attack and destroy lives and properties of the people in the South-East and other areas of Biafra.”

He, however, warned the Fulani herdsmen not to launch any attack, pointing out that the movement would not allow what happened in Enugu State in 2017 and what is happening in Benue State to repeat itself in the South- East and South-South.

In his own part, IPOB, through its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, warned the Fulani herdsmen to stay away the South-East and avoid venturing into attacking industrious people of the region.

“Any attack on the South- East or Biafraland would be met with retaliations from IPOB. I therefore state that the reprisal would be better imagined than expressed,” he said.

