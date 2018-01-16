 MASSOB praises Obiano, Ikpeazu for rejecting grazing colonies for herdsmen – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MASSOB praises Obiano, Ikpeazu for rejecting grazing colonies for herdsmen – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

MASSOB praises Obiano, Ikpeazu for rejecting grazing colonies for herdsmen
Vanguard
NNEWI—THE Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafra, MASSOB, has expressed delight over the positions of Anambra and Abia states governments on the Federal Government's alleged plan to establish grazing colonies for Fulani
Fulani herdsmen planning to establish Emirs in Igboland, middle Belt – MASSOBDaily Post Nigeria
MASSOB commends Obiano, Ikpeazu for rejecting cattle colonyNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.