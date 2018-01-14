 Match Day 1 results in NPFL | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Match Day 1 results in NPFL

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Following are the results of Match Day 1 fixtures in the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) which got underway this weekend: Played on Sunday: Kwara United 0-2 Niger Tornadoes FC IfeanyiUbah 2-1 Yobe Stars Wikki Tourists 1-0 Go Round FC Akwa United 2-0 Rangers International Lobi Stars 1-1 Enyimba International Heartland FC 0-0 Sunshine Stars Nasarawa United 0-1 Plateau United Rivers United 1-0 El-Kanemi Warriors Abia Warriors 2-0 MFM FC Played on Saturday:

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.