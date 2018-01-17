 Matiang’i launches Operation Tupeleke Watoto Shule after low numbers – The Star, Kenya | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Matiang’i launches Operation Tupeleke Watoto Shule after low numbers – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Matiang'i launches Operation Tupeleke Watoto Shule after low numbers
The Star, Kenya
Education CS Fred Matiang'i addresses students of Mama Ngina Girls' Secondary School in Mombasa, January 17, 2018. /John Chesoli. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. The government will force parents of form one students who are still at
Matiang'i heads to Coast for crisis meetingThe Standard

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.