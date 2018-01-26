Matiang’i orders closure of Presbyterian University – K24 TV
|
K24 TV
|
Matiang'i orders closure of Presbyterian University
K24 TV
The fate of at least 2, 000 students at the Kiambu-based Presbyterian University of East Africa hangs in the balance following the closure of the facility by the government yesterday. Acting Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i ordered the …
Presbyterian University calls urgent meeting as 300 face job loss
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!