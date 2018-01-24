 Mavin singer Reekado Banks hit with fraud allegations – TheCable | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mavin singer Reekado Banks hit with fraud allegations – TheCable

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

Mavin singer Reekado Banks hit with fraud allegations
TheCable
Reekado Banks, Mavin artiste, and his manager are currently trying to resolve a police case about his manager receiving money for a show without the singer performing. NET reports that Temi, the singer's manager, was paid N2 million as fees for Reekado
'Reekado Is Not On The Run From Any Fraud Case'- Tega MavinInformation Nigeria
Reekado Banks is not on the run- Tega Mavins declaresTheNewsGuru

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.