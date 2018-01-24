Mavin singer Reekado Banks hit with fraud allegations – TheCable
TheCable
Mavin singer Reekado Banks hit with fraud allegations
Reekado Banks, Mavin artiste, and his manager are currently trying to resolve a police case about his manager receiving money for a show without the singer performing. NET reports that Temi, the singer's manager, was paid N2 million as fees for Reekado …
'Reekado Is Not On The Run From Any Fraud Case'- Tega Mavin
Reekado Banks is not on the run- Tega Mavins declares
