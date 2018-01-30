Maybank Championship Open Money – 2018 Maybank Championship Open Purse & Payouts

The Maybank Championship purse is €3,000,000 for the 2018 tournament at Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The winner of the 2018 Maybank Championship will receive the 1st prize payout of €461,689 and 461,689 Race to Dubai points.

The Maybank Championship prize fund has remained the same as the last year’s tournament where tournament winner Fabrizio Zanotti collected the €461,689 winner’s prize money.

2018 Maybank Championship Prize Money

The Maybank Championship prize money distribution including player payouts for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded on Sunday 4th February.

