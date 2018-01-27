Med-View explains cancellation of London flight – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Med-View explains cancellation of London flight
Vanguard
Med-View Airline yesterday explained why hundreds of its passengers to Dubai and London were stranded at the Murtala Murtala Muhammed International Airport,MMIA, Lagos over inadequate equipment. Some of the passengers were scheduled to travel out of …
Passengers stranded, as Med-View cancels Dubai, London flights
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!