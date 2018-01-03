Media statements have not stopped attacks – Southern Kaduna blasts Buhari, El-Rufai
Southern Kaduna Peoples’ Union (SOKAPU) has lamented that renewed attacks on people of the area have shattered the relative peace they enjoyed. SOKAPU also wondered why federal and state governments continue to adopt the same strategy when such had not translated into stopping the attacks and killings. Yakubu Kuzamani, National PRO, SOKAPU, in a statement […]
