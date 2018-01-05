Meet ”Amaechi Perfect Gideon” (M2) Phyno Look Alike (Photos)

Nigerian music star, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, better known by his stage name Phyno recently met his lookalike, Amaechi Perfect Gideon popularly known as M2. According to reports, Phyno was shocked after his classical and unique performance at the country home of Imo state governor; Rochas Okorocha, as M2 thrilled the audience.

