 Meet Ashley Nicole Wheeler The Prettiest American Black Woman Soldier (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Meet Ashley Nicole Wheeler The Prettiest American Black Woman Soldier (Photos)

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Her name is Ashley Nicole Wheeler. She is an American. She was commissioned as a United States army officer in May of 2011. She also works as a model and stars in the reality TV show, WAGS. Her  Photos Below…

