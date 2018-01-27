Meet Ekunrawo, ‘Adeleke Timileyin Tunde’ Russia Based Nigerian Artiste Making Waves In Russia (Photos)

A profound saying has established the thought that, the beginning of a man’s break in life begins with the ability to tell the untold story of his life through his innate giftings and that is just what Russian based Nigerian and multilingual artist, Adeleke Timileyin Tunde popularly known as Ekunrawo has achieved so far. Turning […]

The post Meet Ekunrawo, ‘Adeleke Timileyin Tunde’ Russia Based Nigerian Artiste Making Waves In Russia (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

