 Meet Ishola Oyenusi, Nigeria’s Deadly Armed Robber Who Smiled to His Death (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Meet Ishola Oyenusi, Nigeria’s Deadly Armed Robber Who Smiled to His Death (Photos)

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Ishola Oyenusi, popularly known as Doctor Oyenusi, was a notorious armed robber who terrorized the people of Lagos and other neighboring cities in the 1970s. Ishola Oyenusi and his gang of six were highly skilled in snatching cars, robbing banks, factories, stores and killing people like chickens. Doctor Oyenusi, as he was called, was not […]

The post Meet Ishola Oyenusi, Nigeria’s Deadly Armed Robber Who Smiled to His Death (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.