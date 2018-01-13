Meet Simidele Adeagbo, The Nigerian Athlete To Become The First African Woman To Compete In The Skeleton Category Of Winter Olympics (Photos)

38yr-old Nigerian athlete, Simidele Adeagbo will be the first African woman to ever compete in the Skeleton category of the Winter Olympics. She will be joining the historic Nigerian Bobsled Team See Photos Below..

