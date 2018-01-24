Meet The Nigerian Surgeon In Lekki Who Does Butt Enlargement, Tummy Tuck, Liposuction And All Forms Of Plastic Surgeries

Here is a popular surgeon who has been turning some of these our ladies into slay mamas. Dr laser as fondly called by his admirers has craved a niche for himself in Nigeria as one of the most valuable plastic surgeons in Africa . The young medical practitioner allegedly claims to be working on some […]

The post Meet The Nigerian Surgeon In Lekki Who Does Butt Enlargement, Tummy Tuck, Liposuction And All Forms Of Plastic Surgeries appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

