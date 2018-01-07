 Meet The Prince Who Shunned Royalty To Play Football (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Meet The Prince Who Shunned Royalty To Play Football (Photos)

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Faiq Bolkiah has the world at his feet. A nephew of the Sultan of Brunei, who has a fortune estimated at £15bn, he is the richest young footballer in the world. The youth starlet also once had his own private concert with the King of Pop Bolkiah, 19, is currently on Leicester City’s books, playing […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.