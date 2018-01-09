‘Men Are Scum’: Man Stuns Girlfriend With News Of Marriage To Another Girl
A male Twitter user @OlaTheOG has shared the story of how a man jilted a female neighbour of his three months into their relationship. He said that the lady, who he didn’t name, had been dating the man for three months when she came across a wedding invitation between her boyfriend and another lady. Read […]
The post ‘Men Are Scum’: Man Stuns Girlfriend With News Of Marriage To Another Girl appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!