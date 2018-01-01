Mercedes exceeds $2m vehicles sales mark

Last month, Mercedes-Benz extended its remarkable sales success streak by delivering a total of 195,698 vehicles to customers, thus achieving the 57th record month in a row with a 7.2 per cent increase.

This adds up to a sale of 2,095,810 units, and represents not only the best-ever figure for the period of January to November, but also a growth of 10.7 per cent in unit sales. The sales achievement makes Mercedes-Benz the premium brand with the most new registrations in markets, including Germany, France, Italy, Austria, Portugal, Taiwan, USA, Canada, and Mexico.

“Mercedes-Benz passed the two-million mark in November, already surpassing its unit sales for the entire previous year. We are going full speed ahead for our customers – not only with the best products, but also in sales and service. And this has already been rewarded with the most successful sales year in our history,” stated Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales.

In Europe, unit sales in November rose to a new sales record of 79,942 Mercedes-Benz vehicles delivered to customers, thus representing a 1.5 percent increase. Since the beginning of the year, 879,878 vehicles were delivered in Europe (+7.3 per cent) of which 281,946 units were sold in Germany (+5.2 percent). New sales records were set for both November and the first eleven months in Great Britain, France, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Austria and Portugal.

By model, the E-Class Saloon and Estate were top sellers by popular demand. The strong sales of the prior-year month were surpassed by 8.2 per cent and a new record was set for this November (29,110 units). Since the beginning of the year, unit sales were 46.0 percent higher than the first 11 months of 2016. Particularly strong demand for the long-wheelbase version of the E-Class Saloon meant that twice as many units of that model were sold as in the first eleven months of the previous year.

The new S-Class Saloon, which has been on the market in the United States and China since September, posted growth of 18.5 percent last month. Growth in unit sales of that model in Germany and the United States was even higher. In South Korea, where saloon cars are especially popular, more S-Class cars were sold last month than ever before in a November.

Mercedes-Benz SUVs set new records for the month of November (73,418 units) as well as for the first eleven months (731,626) – not only worldwide, but also in each of the three core regions of Europe, Asia-Pacific and NAFTA { North American Free Trade Agreement} . Sales growth of 19.8 per cent in November was primarily driven by the GLC, GLA, GLC Coupé and GLS, each of which posted new best-ever figures.

