Mercy Aigbe and Her Husband are Back Together? She Just Followed Him On Instagram

When Mercy Aigbe celebrated her 40th birthday, the last person that everyone expected a birthday message from was he estranged husband, Lanre Gentry. However the message came and everyone praised his maturity despite their indifference. Now the former lovebirds have sparked reconciliation rumours as she just followed him on Instagram after un-following him at the […]

The post Mercy Aigbe and Her Husband are Back Together? She Just Followed Him On Instagram appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

