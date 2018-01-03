Mercy Aigbe in Another Mess as Fan Accuses Her of Copying Hamissa Mobetto’s Photo

All isn’t going well with popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s who just celebrated her 40th birthday. It all started when a lady called out the designer of one of the glamorous gowns she wore for her birthday shoot, claiming it was meant for her wedding. Just some few days later, another unsatisfied fan has spotted […]

The post Mercy Aigbe in Another Mess as Fan Accuses Her of Copying Hamissa Mobetto’s Photo appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

