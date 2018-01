Mercy Aigbe, Ninolowo Bankole’s steamy romance scene sparks outrage – Vanguard



Vanguard Mercy Aigbe, Ninolowo Bankole's steamy romance scene sparks outrage

Vanguard

Top Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, who recently left her husband, Lanre Gentry over allegations of domestic violence and widely acclaimed new hunk or sex symbol of Nollywood, Ninalowo Bankole may not have been done on the location of the movie 'Judas …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest