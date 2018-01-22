Messi, Suarez lead Barca’s 5-0 romp at Real Betis

FC Barcelona rode further away from their crumbling title rivals on Sunday as Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored twice each in a 5-0 thrashing of Real Betis. The emphatic win opened up an 11-point gap at the top of the La Liga standings. A strike from Ivan Rakitic broke the home side’s resistance in the 58th minute.

