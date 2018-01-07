Messi, Suarez on target in routine Barca win
FC Barcelona restored their lead at the top of the Spanish La Liga standings to nine points after they beat visiting Levante 3-0 on Sunday. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez each scored in a routine if underwhelming win at home to struggling Levante, with Paulinho increasing their lead in added time. Record signing Philippe Coutinho did not attend the game after completing his 142-million-pound ($192.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!