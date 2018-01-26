#MeToo movement ‘long overdue’ says Nigerian author Adichie – Citizen
|
|
The great global reckoning with sexual harassment is “long overdue”, says acclaimed Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, but the feminist figurehead in Africa hopes it is not “a passing fad”. As the global #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct …
