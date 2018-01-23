Metuh admitted in intensive care of NAUTH, referred to UNTH
A former Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olisa Metuh, has been admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi. Metu, who is facing corruption charge, could not appear for his trial at an Abuja High Court on January 22 on health grounds. The Chief Medical Director […]
