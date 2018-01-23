Metuh admitted in intensive care of NAUTH, referred to UNTH

A former Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olisa Metuh, has been admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi. Metu, who is facing corruption charge, could not appear for his trial at an Abuja High Court on January 22 on health grounds. The Chief Medical Director […]

Metuh admitted in intensive care of NAUTH, referred to UNTH

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

